2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pennington, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Results within 5 miles of Pennington
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
109 W UPPER FERRY ROAD
109 West Upper Ferry Road, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1302 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 W UPPER FERRY ROAD in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
32 CYPRESS COURT
32 Cypress Court, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1096 sqft
Great location! First floor, updated end unit condo in the desired Society Hill of Lawrenceville. Features 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
734 TIMBERLAKE DRIVE
734 Timberlake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1635 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Largest unit available at the Jefferson! Top floor penthouse. Beautiful community with clubhouse, fitness center, playground and outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
426 MASTERSON COURT
426 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Bright and meticulously 2nd floor, 2BR, 2BA condo in "The Madison" luxury condominiums. Lavish main entry invites you in. The building is equipped with full size elevators in addition to stairs for convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Pennington
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
94 Breunig Ave
94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
828 sqft
94 Breunig Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Market St
313 Market St, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Property Id: 88080 (732) 213-3856 - Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! Spacious Living Room and Spacious Master Bed Room! Great Layout!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
395 St. Joe's
395 Saint Joes Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1048 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526 Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 Deutz Avenue
1202 Deutz Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Hamilton School district - Hamilton school district No Pets Allowed (RLNE3537581)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Atlantic Avenue
810 Atlantic Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Hamilton School - (RLNE2754007)
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
