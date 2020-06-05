All apartments in Pennington
111 Laning Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

111 Laning Ave

111 Laning Avenue · (844) 622-6787 ext. 101
Pennington
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Location

111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ 08534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Laning Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by. In this gorgeous, expertly designed 4-Bedroom home, families of all sizes live comfortably and serenely with room to spare. From the moment you enter through the expansive foyer, which leads to the elegant parlor, you will feel comfortably at home. Throughout the open and airy first floor, you will discover a perfected level of abundance. There is the home's versatile study that can serve as a private home office, or can be used as an extra bedroom depending on your needs. From here you enter into the breathtaking great room wonderfully rendered in top-of-the-line finishes, with ample dining area, stunning living room nestled around a gas fireplace and impeccable gourmet kitchen served by a large pantry, premium appliances, large prep island and butler's pantry. Just off of the dining room is a lovely screened porch made perfect for enjoying after dinner drinks or your morning coffee. This space flows to the graciously scaled rear deck for easy summer BBQs. Upstairs, the spacious master suite offers a true sense of seclusion and privacy that pampers with generous dimensions, two walk-in closets and stunning master ensuite with duel sink vanity and walk-in shower. Both the attic and basement are impeccably finished, extending your living area and offering additional storage space for your family, making it perfect for entertaining. This home has it all! Along with the listed amenities of the main house, this property provides a multi-purpose bonus room featuring a convenient half bath over the detached garage. This certified home is a must-see, offering beauty, eco-friendly functionality, and guaranteed clean air. A star does not compete with other stars around it; it just shines! Inquire about this model-perfect home today!

Nestled in western Mercer County, entirely surrounded by vast Hopewell Township, Pennington is rich in small-town charm, the schools are highly rated and Main Street is a picturesque comingling of charming colonial residential and local businesses. The town enjoys convenient highway access, placing residents within easy reach of the bustling Princeton and Philadelphia. Venturing beyond Main Street, Pennington abounds with beautiful parks with scenic bike trails, rolling farmland, wildlife preserve and great farmer's markets. Tenant pays tax and utilities.

Email ag@simplifyliving.co or call 844-622-6787 ext 101 for inquiries.

(RLNE3561027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Laning Ave have any available units?
111 Laning Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Laning Ave have?
Some of 111 Laning Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Laning Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 Laning Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Laning Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Laning Ave is pet friendly.
Does 111 Laning Ave offer parking?
Yes, 111 Laning Ave does offer parking.
Does 111 Laning Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Laning Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Laning Ave have a pool?
No, 111 Laning Ave does not have a pool.
Does 111 Laning Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 Laning Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Laning Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Laning Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Laning Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Laning Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
