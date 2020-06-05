Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by. In this gorgeous, expertly designed 4-Bedroom home, families of all sizes live comfortably and serenely with room to spare. From the moment you enter through the expansive foyer, which leads to the elegant parlor, you will feel comfortably at home. Throughout the open and airy first floor, you will discover a perfected level of abundance. There is the home's versatile study that can serve as a private home office, or can be used as an extra bedroom depending on your needs. From here you enter into the breathtaking great room wonderfully rendered in top-of-the-line finishes, with ample dining area, stunning living room nestled around a gas fireplace and impeccable gourmet kitchen served by a large pantry, premium appliances, large prep island and butler's pantry. Just off of the dining room is a lovely screened porch made perfect for enjoying after dinner drinks or your morning coffee. This space flows to the graciously scaled rear deck for easy summer BBQs. Upstairs, the spacious master suite offers a true sense of seclusion and privacy that pampers with generous dimensions, two walk-in closets and stunning master ensuite with duel sink vanity and walk-in shower. Both the attic and basement are impeccably finished, extending your living area and offering additional storage space for your family, making it perfect for entertaining. This home has it all! Along with the listed amenities of the main house, this property provides a multi-purpose bonus room featuring a convenient half bath over the detached garage. This certified home is a must-see, offering beauty, eco-friendly functionality, and guaranteed clean air. A star does not compete with other stars around it; it just shines! Inquire about this model-perfect home today!



Nestled in western Mercer County, entirely surrounded by vast Hopewell Township, Pennington is rich in small-town charm, the schools are highly rated and Main Street is a picturesque comingling of charming colonial residential and local businesses. The town enjoys convenient highway access, placing residents within easy reach of the bustling Princeton and Philadelphia. Venturing beyond Main Street, Pennington abounds with beautiful parks with scenic bike trails, rolling farmland, wildlife preserve and great farmer's markets. Tenant pays tax and utilities.



Email ag@simplifyliving.co or call 844-622-6787 ext 101 for inquiries.



(RLNE3561027)