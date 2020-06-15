97 Market Street 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048



One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent. Tenant will be responsible for their own cooking gas and electricity. 1.5 Months security deposit plus the first month rent will be requested to move in. Super on site 24/7. Due to high volume of requests, please make sure fill out questionnaire and text message to 973-306-4668 if you have any questions! Don't call this number.

No Pets Allowed



