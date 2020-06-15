All apartments in Paterson
Find more places like 97 Market Street 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paterson, NJ
/
97 Market Street 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

97 Market Street 3

97 Market Street · (973) 306-4668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paterson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

97 Market Street, Paterson, NJ 07505
Downtown Paterson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048

One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent. Tenant will be responsible for their own cooking gas and electricity. 1.5 Months security deposit plus the first month rent will be requested to move in. Super on site 24/7. Due to high volume of requests, please make sure fill out questionnaire and text message to 973-306-4668 if you have any questions! Don't call this number.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297048
Property Id 297048

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Market Street 3 have any available units?
97 Market Street 3 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 Market Street 3 have?
Some of 97 Market Street 3's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Market Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
97 Market Street 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Market Street 3 pet-friendly?
No, 97 Market Street 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paterson.
Does 97 Market Street 3 offer parking?
No, 97 Market Street 3 does not offer parking.
Does 97 Market Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Market Street 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Market Street 3 have a pool?
No, 97 Market Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 97 Market Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 97 Market Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Market Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Market Street 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Market Street 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Market Street 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 97 Market Street 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paterson 1 BedroomsPaterson 2 Bedrooms
Paterson 3 BedroomsPaterson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Paterson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJ
Pompton Lakes, NJWallington, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJPalisades Park, NJSuffern, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Passaic County Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity