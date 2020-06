Amenities

Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths

Best Condos in Paterson Nj

Hard wood floors thru out

Ceramic tile floors in bathroom

$2500 month rent noting included

Must make at least 6700 total house hold income

(Options to buy ) must speak to realtor!!

3 bedrooms

2 full bath

1 month security deposit

Off street parking

Wash and dryer hook ups

Close to schools

Close to public transportation

No prior evictions

Contact me @(201)401-0003 (jay)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246398

