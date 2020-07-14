Amenities

Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room. Two-bed, two-and-a-half bath home with oversized open floor plan living, kitchen, dining room features floor to ceiling glass and delivers unique expansive views of NYC. The ultimate corner unit in the building with 10 Ft floor to ceiling windows showcasing a view of the Iconic Manhattan Skyline from the George Washington Bridge to the Verrazano.Ultra sleek Kitchen with imported finishes & high-end appliances; lavish Bathrooms with gorgeous marble; plus recently updated gleaming hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit & one valet parking spot included. Light Rail, PATH & new Ferry terminal in walking distance. 24-hr concierge, pool, jacuzzi, steam and sauna rooms, massage rooms, fitness and yoga room, BBQ grills, community room, kids play area and electric charging stations! Luxury living at its finest. One month broker fee.