Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:20 AM

2 2ND AVE

2 2nd Avenue · (908) 754-1500
Location

2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07524
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2305 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
valet service
yoga
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room. Two-bed, two-and-a-half bath home with oversized open floor plan living, kitchen, dining room features floor to ceiling glass and delivers unique expansive views of NYC. The ultimate corner unit in the building with 10 Ft floor to ceiling windows showcasing a view of the Iconic Manhattan Skyline from the George Washington Bridge to the Verrazano.Ultra sleek Kitchen with imported finishes & high-end appliances; lavish Bathrooms with gorgeous marble; plus recently updated gleaming hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit & one valet parking spot included. Light Rail, PATH & new Ferry terminal in walking distance. 24-hr concierge, pool, jacuzzi, steam and sauna rooms, massage rooms, fitness and yoga room, BBQ grills, community room, kids play area and electric charging stations! Luxury living at its finest. One month broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 2ND AVE have any available units?
2 2ND AVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 2ND AVE have?
Some of 2 2ND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 2ND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2 2ND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 2ND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2 2ND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paterson.
Does 2 2ND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2 2ND AVE offers parking.
Does 2 2ND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 2ND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 2ND AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2 2ND AVE has a pool.
Does 2 2ND AVE have accessible units?
No, 2 2ND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2 2ND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 2ND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 2ND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 2ND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
