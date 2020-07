Amenities

microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Walk into this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment within a 2 min walk from the Grove street Path train. Located within the nicest neighborhood in Downtown Jersey City this apartment has it all. Sun drenched rooms, top of the line appliances, high ceilings and an amazing outside space make this apartment a real find. The apartment comes with furniture as shown on the pictures.