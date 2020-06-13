11 NOKOMIS AVE

Amenities

1 bed, 1 bath single family home with bonus office. All on 1 level. Open, bright living room flows to the kitchen. 2 car garage & driveway. Laundry in unit. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Adorable single family cottage in Lake Hiawatha. One level living. Sun-filled, open living room flows to the kitchen. Bedroom with overhead lighting & 2 windows. Bonus office has storage & 2 windows. Stack washer & dryer in the closet. Tile & newer carpet. Full bath has easy to access stall shower. Oversize detached 2 car garage. Shaded, partially fenced backyard. Interior will be freshly painted & carpets professionally cleaned. NTN required, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month rent fee. Available August 1.