All apartments in Parsippany-Troy Hills
Find more places like 11 NOKOMIS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
/
11 NOKOMIS AVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 AM

11 NOKOMIS AVE

11 Nokomis Avenue · (973) 994-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parsippany-Troy Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Nokomis Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 bed, 1 bath single family home with bonus office. All on 1 level. Open, bright living room flows to the kitchen. 2 car garage & driveway. Laundry in unit. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Adorable single family cottage in Lake Hiawatha. One level living. Sun-filled, open living room flows to the kitchen. Bedroom with overhead lighting & 2 windows. Bonus office has storage & 2 windows. Stack washer & dryer in the closet. Tile & newer carpet. Full bath has easy to access stall shower. Oversize detached 2 car garage. Shaded, partially fenced backyard. Interior will be freshly painted & carpets professionally cleaned. NTN required, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month rent fee. Available August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 NOKOMIS AVE have any available units?
11 NOKOMIS AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 NOKOMIS AVE have?
Some of 11 NOKOMIS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 NOKOMIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
11 NOKOMIS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 NOKOMIS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 NOKOMIS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 11 NOKOMIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 11 NOKOMIS AVE does offer parking.
Does 11 NOKOMIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 NOKOMIS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 NOKOMIS AVE have a pool?
No, 11 NOKOMIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 11 NOKOMIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 11 NOKOMIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 NOKOMIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 NOKOMIS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 NOKOMIS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 NOKOMIS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 NOKOMIS AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Parsippany-Troy Hills 1 BedroomsParsippany-Troy Hills 2 Bedrooms
Parsippany-Troy Hills Apartments with BalconyParsippany-Troy Hills Apartments with Pool
Parsippany-Troy Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJWallington, NJBernardsville, NJBradley Gardens, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJ
Suffern, NYKenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJHighland Lake, NJAirmont, NYRahway, NJButler, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity