furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM
173 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palisades Park, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
Results within 1 mile of Palisades Park
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Palisades Park
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,161
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,828
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Morningside Heights
1 Unit Available
526 West 111th Street
526 West 111th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
Now offering a $3000 Mover's Credit ! No Fee in Morningside Heights Prime! Replace your security deposit and go deposit free with Rhino! Refined Contemporary Finishes Located just off Broadway on one of the best tree-lined blocks in Morningside
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
712 West 175th Street
712 West 175th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE for direct clients! A deluxe renovated quiet Hudson Heights 1 bedroom apartment with gut-renovated kitchen (with dishwasher), renovated spa-like bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, ample storage, and built-in flat-screen.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
140 West 130th Street
140 West 130th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST STUNNING Floor Through 2 BR with private Balcony + Washer & Dryer Hookup! APARTMENT FEATURES: - Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - Microwave & Dishwasher included -
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
305 E 104th St 3E
305 East 104th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bed - Property Id: 204604 Charming newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bedroom apt with all necessary amenities and unbeatable location near 6 train.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
623 W 57th St
623 West 57th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA+3 Terraces in a Luxury Bldg - Property Id: 272857 Available Immediately~Midtown West *1 MONTH FEE Super sunny MASSIVE 2 BEDROOM / 2 bath apartment with 3 TERRACES! This home is fully loaded with all of the high end luxuries
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
429 Malcolm X Boulevard
429 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
550 sqft
This PRIME-LOCATION apartment sits on the 3rd Floor of a pre-war building located in the Center of Harlem will be available for MARCH 15th! Whether you drive or catch the train; like staying local or love getting acquainted with the area, this is
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
424 West End Ave 1411
424 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,395
1200 sqft
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062 This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
25 West 81st PH
25 West 81st Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$7,995
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-of-a-kind Penthouse - Property Id: 219045 Massive private terrace!! This gracious classic home is perfectly located in the landmarked Upper West Side district steps from Central Park and the Museum of Natural History.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH! Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
225 central park west 416
225 Central Park West, New York, NY
Studio
$2,800
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 416 Available 07/01/20 Prime location, renovated, feels like a 1 bedroom - Property Id: 281659 The Alden building landmark Amenities - Partially Furnished (Murphy Bed and new Sleeper Sofa, desk, chairs, printer, TV.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Boulevard
30 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Corner south-eastern views are enjoyed through floor to ceiling windows in this two bedroom, two bathroom residence. With split two bedrooms, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
410 West 51st
410 West 51st Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Fully furnished 2beds/2baths Kitchen with Dishwasher Fully equipped Kitchen with pots and utensils Central air throughout the entire apartment Towels and Linens provided APARTMENT FEATURES Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Excellent Condition AC:
