3 bedroom apartments
86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ
76 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Results within 1 mile of Old Bridge
1 Unit Available
218 Community Circle
218 Community Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Are you looking for a rental property to call home? Look no further.
1 Unit Available
294 Harvard Place
294 Harvard Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1676 sqft
This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor.
1 Unit Available
31 Tyndale Avenue
31 Tyndale Avenue, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM UNIT FEATURING ONE FULL BATHROOM . NEW KITCHEN AND NEW APPLIANCES. FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE YARD WITH A SHED ALSO FEATURES A DRIVEWAY FOR OFF-STREET PARKING. SORRY NO PETS
1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
1 Unit Available
523 Manchester Place
523 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
One of the larger models. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Living/Dining and Family Rooms and Plenty of Natural Light. Updated Kitchen. Family Room with Fireplace. Newer Carpet on First Floor.
1 Unit Available
525 Manchester Place
525 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous, Updated, Clean, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Brickfront Townhome in desirable Millponds. Open floor plan. Large paver patio - perfect for BBQs. Laundry conveniently located on the second floor. Great community.
1 Unit Available
172 Main St - A
172 Main St, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1200 sqft
This home is located in a busy street. The area is very calm and there are a lot of stores nearby. This home is located in a busy street. The area is very calm and there are a lot of stores nearby.
1 Unit Available
130 Radcliff Place
130 Radcliff Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in a great location, close to the pool, playground, tennis courts, basket ball courts and school bus pickup. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Updated Bathrooms. NEWER WINDOWS. NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
4 Cider
4 Cider Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in a quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 279255 Spacious and updated house with all amenities in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Appletree neighborhood, easy commute to NYC, available in July for rent.
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb
Morganville
1 Unit Available
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Appliances * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods... Great Schools & Great Commute
1 Unit Available
54 Thorne Lane
54 Thorn Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious home. 3 big bedrooms with enough closet space. Convenient laundry on 2nd level. Main level has an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living area, half bath. 1 car driveway. Huge, fenced yard in the back. Great commuter location. Old Bridge Schools
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
440 Indigo Court
440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Don't miss this gorgerous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level.
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.
Morganville
1 Unit Available
304 Wembley Place
304 Wembley Place, Morganville, NJ
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME ** This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom center hall colonial home with two story entry, new hardwood floors, private location backing to woods can be yours! The home has 9ft ceilings, master suite with his and
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
29 Stratton Road
29 Stratton Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Nothing has been spared in this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath brick front home that has it all! Hardwood floors throughout, custom details, 2 story foyer and family room. Office/Library off the family room with french doors.
1 Unit Available
604 Vale Drive
604 Vale Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
This gorgeous contemporary colonial house with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms belongs to the desirable Marlboro school district system! Located in one of Marlboro's most convenient locations, it is close to the NY bus and train station, the PKWY,
1 Unit Available
318 Bernard Drive
318 Bernard Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME **....
1 Unit Available
288 Kraemer Court
288 Kraemer Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1835 sqft
Great End Unit ''The Wimbleton'' model boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Den w/French Doors, Fireplace, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Rm, 1 Car Garage and private backyard with large patio.
1 Unit Available
267 Barbara Place
267 Barbara Place, Monmouth County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Barbara Place in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!
