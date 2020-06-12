/
2 bedroom apartments
94 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ
76 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
6 Units Available
Country Living At Mapleview
109A Mapleview Dr, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
740 sqft
Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more.
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Old Bridge
1 Unit Available
834 Darlington Drive
834 Darlington Drive, Brownville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely townhouse in Maiden Woods development. Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combination with slider to patio. Community pool, tennis, playground and clubhouse. Must have good credit, proof of income and tenant insurance.
1 Unit Available
461 Hawthorne Place
461 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 Bedroom, 2 full bath upper level condo in convenient MillPonds. Master Bedroom has private full bathroom. Main bath has shower. Eat-in kitchen granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/full size washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
73 Nicole Court
73 Nicole Court, Brownville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
This Beautifully Renovated 1st floor End Unit has 2/3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms! Open concept from kitchen to dining and living room! Kitchen includes recess lighting, granite countertops and breakfast bar! Large Master offers private bath and
1 Unit Available
10318 Falston Circle
10318 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Third floor Harrington Model available in Plaza Grande. This beautiful model is overlooking the pool and has it all. Two large bedrooms and den and 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
433 Hancock Place
433 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully maintained and nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit. Kitchen features marble countertops and staunless steel appliancews. Wood burning fireplace in the lkiving room.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
8 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
1 Unit Available
13 Johnson Avenue
13 Johnson Avenue, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Annual 2nd floor rental apartment in two family home. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath, lovely interior with updated kitchen with dishwasher and new bath, wood floors throughout, central air, extra storage space in basement.
1 Unit Available
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.
1 Unit Available
15 Puchala Drive
15 Puchala Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this 2BR/1.5BA with Den/Study, Laundry Room & Direct Entry Garage. Large LivRm/DinRm offers flexibility for furniture settings. Eat-In Kitchen offers 2 windows for plenty of natural light and Pantry.
1 Unit Available
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
354 Sunshine Court
354 Sunshine Court, Robertsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
23 Meadow Green Circle
23 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Move in ready. All completley redone with granite counters, updated baths, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, upper level unit.Adult community with all amenities-pool,clubhouse,tennis. Close to transportation and shopping. NO smockers, No pets. Available July 1st.
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
1 Unit Available
1102 Stoneridge Circle
1102 Stoneridge Circle, Helmetta, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome Move In Ready Rental Featuring: * Fireplace * Spacious Bedrooms * Balcony * Sorry No Pets **Owner is willing to do a multi year lease
1 Unit Available
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
