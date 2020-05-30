640 E Riviera Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool valet service

Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River. Take a short ride over the bridge to bask on the sandy ocean beaches of Seaside and Lavalette, or stroll down the boardwalk to one of the bathing areas and piers, new splash park, yacht club, or to the ''Avenue'' to enjoy one of the restaurants, shops or local businesses. This expansive house has 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and comfortably sleeps up to 12. Fully furnished and ready to go, this is an excellent and affordable alternative to hotel or B&B. $3,600/week, $13,000/June, $15,000/July, $14,000/August, $37,500/Season. $5,500/month winter rental.