Ocean Gate, NJ
640 E Riviera Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:33 PM

640 E Riviera Avenue

640 E Riviera Ave · (732) 644-1562
Location

640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit SUMMER RENTAL · Avail. now

$37,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
valet service
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River. Take a short ride over the bridge to bask on the sandy ocean beaches of Seaside and Lavalette, or stroll down the boardwalk to one of the bathing areas and piers, new splash park, yacht club, or to the ''Avenue'' to enjoy one of the restaurants, shops or local businesses. This expansive house has 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and comfortably sleeps up to 12. Fully furnished and ready to go, this is an excellent and affordable alternative to hotel or B&B. $3,600/week, $13,000/June, $15,000/July, $14,000/August, $37,500/Season. $5,500/month winter rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 E Riviera Avenue have any available units?
640 E Riviera Avenue has a unit available for $37,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 E Riviera Avenue have?
Some of 640 E Riviera Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 E Riviera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
640 E Riviera Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 E Riviera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 640 E Riviera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Gate.
Does 640 E Riviera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 640 E Riviera Avenue does offer parking.
Does 640 E Riviera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 E Riviera Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 E Riviera Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 640 E Riviera Avenue has a pool.
Does 640 E Riviera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 640 E Riviera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 640 E Riviera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 E Riviera Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 E Riviera Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 E Riviera Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
