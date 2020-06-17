102 Ocean Gate Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom Ocean Gate Cottage for annual rental. This charming and well kept property catches river and boardwalk views and is set back on a peaceful property for added privacy. You are welcomed into a 3 season front porch with freshly finished hardwood floors and the home features a living room, 2 good sized bedrooms, a modern bath, a kitchen with tile floors and a separate door out to the back yard, laundry and a huge attic with pull down stairs for plenty of storage. It doesn't get any better than this spot in Ocean Gate, make your plans to check this home out today.