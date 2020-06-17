All apartments in Ocean Gate
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

102 Ocean Gate Avenue

102 Ocean Gate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

102 Ocean Gate Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom Ocean Gate Cottage for annual rental. This charming and well kept property catches river and boardwalk views and is set back on a peaceful property for added privacy. You are welcomed into a 3 season front porch with freshly finished hardwood floors and the home features a living room, 2 good sized bedrooms, a modern bath, a kitchen with tile floors and a separate door out to the back yard, laundry and a huge attic with pull down stairs for plenty of storage. It doesn't get any better than this spot in Ocean Gate, make your plans to check this home out today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Ocean Gate Avenue have any available units?
102 Ocean Gate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean Gate, NJ.
Is 102 Ocean Gate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 Ocean Gate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Ocean Gate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102 Ocean Gate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Gate.
Does 102 Ocean Gate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 102 Ocean Gate Avenue does offer parking.
Does 102 Ocean Gate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Ocean Gate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Ocean Gate Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 Ocean Gate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 Ocean Gate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 Ocean Gate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Ocean Gate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Ocean Gate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Ocean Gate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Ocean Gate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
