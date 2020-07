Amenities

Recently renovated home on a large corner lot with a fenced in yard in a desirable neighborhood. Conveniently located close to parks, restaurants, shopping, Route 9 and Parkway. 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom. Some features include, engineered hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer high efficiency HVAC system as well as hot water heater, and newer roof. No pets or smoking allowed in the home owner will be paying for natural gas.