Ocean County, NJ
2200 S Ocean Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:02 PM

2200 S Ocean Avenue

2200 S Ocean Ave · (848) 240-8543
Location

2200 S Ocean Ave, Ocean County, NJ 08752

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 15 THROUGH MAY 15ASK ABOUT SUMMER 2021 AVAILABILITY (No availability 2020)Room for the whole family in this beautiful oceanfront 3 bedroom/2 bath gem in S. Seaside Park- one of Jersey Shore's best kept secrets. Steps to white sand beach, 2 blocks to Island Beach St Park, walk to legendary sunsets over Barnegat Bay and the area's great restaurants - Chef Mike's Atlantic Bar&Grill, Ebby's, Bum Rogers. Level 1 has 2 bedrooms (queen & twin), 1 bath and street level access. 2nd level has a Queen master bedroom w/ balcony, jack/jill bath, lr, kitchen & beach front deck w/ grill & picnic table. 3 Flat screen tv's with Apple TV. 3 cots.Tenant pays utilities for winter rental. No smoking. Preferred no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 S Ocean Avenue have any available units?
2200 S Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2200 S Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2200 S Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 S Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2200 S Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean County.
Does 2200 S Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 2200 S Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2200 S Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 S Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 S Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 2200 S Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2200 S Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2200 S Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 S Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 S Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 S Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 S Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
