2200 S Ocean Avenue

WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 15 THROUGH MAY 15ASK ABOUT SUMMER 2021 AVAILABILITY (No availability 2020)Room for the whole family in this beautiful oceanfront 3 bedroom/2 bath gem in S. Seaside Park- one of Jersey Shore's best kept secrets. Steps to white sand beach, 2 blocks to Island Beach St Park, walk to legendary sunsets over Barnegat Bay and the area's great restaurants - Chef Mike's Atlantic Bar&Grill, Ebby's, Bum Rogers. Level 1 has 2 bedrooms (queen & twin), 1 bath and street level access. 2nd level has a Queen master bedroom w/ balcony, jack/jill bath, lr, kitchen & beach front deck w/ grill & picnic table. 3 Flat screen tv's with Apple TV. 3 cots.Tenant pays utilities for winter rental. No smoking. Preferred no pets.