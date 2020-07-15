/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 PM
87 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northfield, NJ
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Heathercroft
15 Heather Croft, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Heathercroft in Atlantic County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Heather Croft
214 Heather Croft, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental in Heather Croft Condominiums! Second floor unit features a spacious living room with fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar! Two nicely sized bedrooms and two outdoor decks! Convenient location near shopping,
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
562 London Court II Ct
562 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1027 sqft
Very nice unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second story end unit with washer/dryer and 2 balconies in the popular London Court II development of Egg Harbor Twp on the border of Northfield. High cathedral ceilings and carpeting throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
13 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
6223 Ventnor Ave
6223 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Nothing else like it on the market. Bi-level apartment with 2 master suites, 1 on each floor. Perfect set up for roommates. Off-street parking, storage room, and washer/dryer. Awesome space! Tons of closet space.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
309 Sassafras Run
309 Sassafras Run, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath, 3rd floor unit with full size washers & dryers, built-in gas fireplace, storage, wine racks, and more. Conveniently located near bus route and next to CVS, and close to Wawa, Dunkin Dounuts, gas station, and schools.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9206 Winchester
9206 Winchester Ave, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Located within just a short walk to beach, bay and some of the best restaurants in Margate. Freshly painted with new flooring. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Heat and hot water included in price.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Rochelle Ln
134 Rochelle Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 59004 This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom house in a great family neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. The master bedroom is very large with his and her closets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
421 N Lafayette Ave
421 N Lafayette Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
Available July 15 to Aug 2 (18 days) for $5,500. Beautifully furnished first floor sprawling condo, just like staying in a house, fenced back yard, plenty of quiet and private outdoor space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
108 N Harvard Ave
108 North Harvard Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
SUMMER RENTAL NEAR THE BEACH, BAY, AND ST.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Suffolk Ct
5515 Suffolk Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Welcome to the DREAM BAY!! A well maintained like new YEARLY RENTAL. Featuring a two bedroom, one bath, washer & dryer, and dinning room area. In a great location close to public transportation, ACME, Ventnor Fire house, and MORE!! Parking available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
34 N Montgomery Ave
34 North Montgomery Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1250 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, you have plenty of space to relax and unwind after a long fun day at the beach.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
16 S Buffalo Ave
16 South Buffalo Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Second floor. Designer kitchen like new, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island with counter seating and cherry wood cabinets. Dining area and eat in kitchen. Stack washer and dryer. Tile bath, Jack and Jill.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Wellington Ave
5515 Wellington Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5515 Wellington Ave in Ventnor City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
720 S New Rd Road
720 South New Road, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 S New Rd Road in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJ
Collingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJWoodbury, NJLinwood, NJPleasantville, NJAbsecon, NJMargate City, NJVentnor City, NJOcean City, NJ