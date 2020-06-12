/
2 bedroom apartments
95 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$955
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
46 S Windsor Ave
46 South Windsor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
Bright, clean and centrally located in the Lower Chelsea area of Atlantic City. This unit features a living room,eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a washer/ dryer. The Landlord requires good credit, good income, and excellent housekeeping skills.
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
914 N Indiana
914 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-detached Rancher. Very clean and updated Granite . each room. Relax on the Front Porch in your Fenced in Yard. Then go in back and set up a Grill and a Pool for the children.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
105 N Ohio
105 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$975
Two bedroom apartments located in the heart of Atlantic City....down the street from the hospital and across from The Walk. Close to all modes of transportation, casinos, restaurants and shops. Three blocks from beach.
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
6 N Brighton Ave
6 North Brighton Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Great location ,freshly painted 2 bed room spacious apartment, large bed rooms , living room, open layout kitchen, newer bathroom. big back yard.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
513 SEWELL Ave
513 Sewell Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor 2 bedroom 2 baths unit of a duplex. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with Whirlpool tub, walk-in closet in a master bedroom. It has central HVAC system. Gas heat.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
716 Wabash Ave Ave
716 Wabash Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Upgraded first floor 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit in great location. Unit has washer/dryer and parking. Tenant pays separate utilities. AVAILABLE SECTION 8 RENTAL.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
640 Atlantic Ave
640 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more.
Duck Town
1 Unit Available
2442 Sunset Ave
2442 Sunset Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Bayfront in Atlantic City. This 2nd Floor Apartment has a a new kitchen and remodeled bathroom with a stand up shower. The apartment has a street level entrance to a second floor apartment.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3817 Ventnor Ave
3817 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Need more room? This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit offers a large living room, large bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Plenty of closet space too! It has a nice balcony overlooking Lower Chelsea and this unit boasts Ocean Views! Conveniently located,
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5 S Elberon Ave
5 Elberon Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath affordable housing rental two blocks from the new Stockton University! Hardwood floors throughout. Living room could sub as an office or additional bedroom, it has a closet.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
307 Grammercy Pl Pl
307 Grammercy Place, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Coming up October 2019....
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
1515 Boardwalk
1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
307 Atlantic Ave
307 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly renovated top floor apartment, Nice size rooms, gas cooking, brand new appliances, never before lived in. Close to the Beach & Boardwalk, Absecon Lighthouse and Historic Gardners Basin.
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
1100 N OHIO AVENUE
1100 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$895
2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR OF CORNER DUPLEX IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. GREAT CONVENIENT LOCATION.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
729 Drexel Ave
729 Drexel Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice clean 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath. New Bathroom and Floor. No need to go to the Laundromat, as there is a WASHER AND DRYER. Bus Transportation in the area to get to work in the Cities or Casinos. Just minutes away from the Casinos, Beach and Boardwalk.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic City
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
107 S Baton Rouge Ave
107 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This large 2 bedroom garden level apartment 4 homes from the beach that offers all the amenities for a wonder summer vacation. Rental includes all the utilities (Gas, Water, Electric , Basic Cable.
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
210 N Surrey Ave
210 North Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bedroom 1st floor duplex in Great location, Perfect for year-round living. Close to the beach and bay. Easy access to the ball field, park, and playground in Ventnor Heights. Walking distance to Shopping and Public Transportation.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
21 S Baton Rouge Ave
21 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1100 sqft
Great summer rental on a quiet street so close to the beach. this enormous over-sized living room with a sun room provides additional space for over night guests. Great deck space to entertain on those beautiful summer evenings.
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
