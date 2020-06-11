/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:58 AM
90 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
141 S 5th Street
141 5th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom 1 bath Condo on the bottom floor. On one of the most popular streets. Newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Hardwood floors. New tile in the bathroom. Large covered porch.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
208 N 5th St
208 5th St N, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Steps to the beach.Duplex. Upstairs unit.Sun deck for entertaining. Great Location !
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1544 sqft
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
109 Putnam Pl
109 Putnam Place, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This cozy yearly rental is the front unit of a rancher style duplex and available July 1st. Adorable furnished unit has gas heat ,central air, and hardwood floors. Ref and credit check required
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1490 sqft
OCEAN FRONT SUMMER RENTAL AT THE CLOISTERS BUILDING 4.Here is the perfect summer rental in a wonderful oceanfront complex! Minimal rental is one month: August $6000 or September for $4000. So much to love in this condo with ocean views...
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4401 Ocean Ave
4401 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1431 sqft
Yearly furnished rental in oceanfront complex with elevator. Beautiful with Open floor plan and 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.Unit located on the 2nd floor, but is one story. Excellent credit , references and work history required.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4540 W Brigantine Ave
4540 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Oceanfront! Brigantine Island Beach Resort, 4th floor unit with panoramic views! Just steps to the beach and sparkling in-ground pool! Secure building has an elevator and assigned parking spot. Priced right
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
107 E Brigantine Ave Ave
107 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
660 sqft
Ahoy Matey. Welcome home for your summer retreat. Take a look at the Clipper Ship Unit 211. This unit has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room and Stocked Kitchen. Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed and TV.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
503 E Beach Ave
503 East Beach Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Enjoy your vacation in this remodeled from the stud, 1st. floor unit. This condo is simply "Beautiful" and conveniently located close the Restaurants, Shops, a short drive to Harrah's, Borgata, and Golden Nugget Casino.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
335 42nd Street
335 42nd Street South, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Meticulous two bedroom south end summer get away located steps to the beach with an outside shower.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
111 9th St N Street
111 9th Street North, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2nd FLOOR TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT WITH LIVING ROOM, FULL KITCHEN, OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS AND A NICE BACKYARD WITH AN OUTDOOR SHOWER. HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT! SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
323 S 44th Street
323 44th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Islander - Unit 19 - Spiral Unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Top deck has views of ocean. Ashore also has rental on this property. New furniture going into unit - New pictures coming soon. call to show.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1104 E Evans Blvd
1104 E Evans Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great place to enjoy your summer vacation! Newly updated and beautiful. Only a few weeks available - 6/27 through 8/1. Pictures to follow soon.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
3901 Ocean Ave
3901 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ocean views from this penthouse end unit with tandem living room and bedroom deck. Beautiful new kitchen and tile floors throughout the living area. New Summer, Winter or Seasonal rental with 2018 weeks available!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
238 S 5 th Street
238 5th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Yearly Rental. 2 bedroom - First floor unit of a Duplex. Fenced in yard. Front porch. Available furnished or unfurnished. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in unit. New Central Air. Gas Heat.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
242 33RD STREET
242 33rd Street South, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND FULL KITCHEN IN A GREAT LOCATION.
Results within 1 mile of Brigantine
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
513 SEWELL Ave
513 Sewell Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor 2 bedroom 2 baths unit of a duplex. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with Whirlpool tub, walk-in closet in a master bedroom. It has central HVAC system. Gas heat.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
716 Wabash Ave Ave
716 Wabash Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Upgraded first floor 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit in great location. Unit has washer/dryer and parking. Tenant pays separate utilities. AVAILABLE SECTION 8 RENTAL.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
307 Grammercy Pl Pl
307 Grammercy Place, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Coming up October 2019....
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
307 Atlantic Ave
307 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly renovated top floor apartment, Nice size rooms, gas cooking, brand new appliances, never before lived in. Close to the Beach & Boardwalk, Absecon Lighthouse and Historic Gardners Basin.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
729 Drexel Ave
729 Drexel Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice clean 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath. New Bathroom and Floor. No need to go to the Laundromat, as there is a WASHER AND DRYER. Bus Transportation in the area to get to work in the Cities or Casinos. Just minutes away from the Casinos, Beach and Boardwalk.
