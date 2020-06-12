/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
87 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
43 Iroquois Drive
43 Iroquois Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath in Society Hill 2, first floor, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, new vanities. All applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate rental application.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
34 Waterview Dr
34 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Adorable condo in Smithville. Walking distance to the Village! Features eat-in kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and sliders to patio.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
22 Arapaho
22 Arapaho Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Society Hill 3 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium. Very nice unit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
166 Colonial Ct Ct
166 Colonial Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 166 Colonial Ct Ct in Atlantic County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
52 Cheshire
52 Cheshire Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
It's now the Oaks of Galloway, located off Pitney and Collins. Head back to 52 Cheshire for the best unit in the area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
102 SHAWNEE PLACE
102 Shawnee Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CORNER 2 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH PRIVATE BATH, LIVING ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, PERGO FLOORS. LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
98 LIBERTY COURT
98 Liberty Court, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2ND FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, PERGO AND TILE FLOORS, GAS HEAT, C/A, BALCONY AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
95 CLUB PLACE
95 Club Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDOMINIUM. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
1 of 9
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
153 Sussex Place
153 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 BR, 1 BA in The Oaks. second floor, 900 sq ft, laminate and tile flooring, VACANT - LOCK BOX. All Applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate application process.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
301 W Church St
301 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Property is in excellent condition!! Small two br house on corner lot, with lots of sunshine! Great credit a must, income requirement, and good housekeeping.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
72 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$955
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Tunis Ave. 1st Floor
66 Tunis Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in desirable location! - First Floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment--Ready for Move in! This spacious apartment located in a great location will be ready for move in June 15, 2020! Call (609) 415-2008 today to schedule a
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
107 S Baton Rouge Ave
107 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This large 2 bedroom garden level apartment 4 homes from the beach that offers all the amenities for a wonder summer vacation. Rental includes all the utilities (Gas, Water, Electric , Basic Cable.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
22 PEBBLE BEACH LANE
22 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1408 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhouse in the heart of the great 08087! Located in Tall Timbers, this townhome is just perfect. With 2 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, large open living areas, a screened in porch, community pool and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
46 S Windsor Ave
46 South Windsor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
Bright, clean and centrally located in the Lower Chelsea area of Atlantic City. This unit features a living room,eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a washer/ dryer. The Landlord requires good credit, good income, and excellent housekeeping skills.
Similar Pages
Smithville 1 BedroomsSmithville 2 BedroomsSmithville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmithville 3 BedroomsSmithville Apartments with Balcony
Smithville Apartments with GarageSmithville Apartments with GymSmithville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmithville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJ
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJ