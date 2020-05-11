4520 Birchwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious upper level end unit in Hearthwood. Enter this freshly painted unit from the foyer on lower level with new laminate flooring. Upstairs offers new w/w carpeting throughout. Bright Living Room with walk in closet & slider to balcony. Eat In Kitchen offers tiled floors, recessed lights, pass through window and all new appliances! Large Master Bedroom features a walk in closet & full bath attached. 2 more spacious bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete this ready to move in rental.