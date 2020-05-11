4520 Birchwood Court

Amenities
Spacious upper level end unit in Hearthwood. Enter this freshly painted unit from the foyer on lower level with new laminate flooring. Upstairs offers new w/w carpeting throughout. Bright Living Room with walk in closet & slider to balcony. Eat In Kitchen offers tiled floors, recessed lights, pass through window and all new appliances! Large Master Bedroom features a walk in closet & full bath attached. 2 more spacious bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete this ready to move in rental.