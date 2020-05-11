All apartments in North Brunswick
Find more places like 4520 Birchwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Brunswick, NJ
/
4520 Birchwood Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:14 PM

4520 Birchwood Court

4520 Birchwood Ct · (732) 615-9898 ext. 2002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Brunswick
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4520 Birchwood Ct, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious upper level end unit in Hearthwood. Enter this freshly painted unit from the foyer on lower level with new laminate flooring. Upstairs offers new w/w carpeting throughout. Bright Living Room with walk in closet & slider to balcony. Eat In Kitchen offers tiled floors, recessed lights, pass through window and all new appliances! Large Master Bedroom features a walk in closet & full bath attached. 2 more spacious bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete this ready to move in rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Birchwood Court have any available units?
4520 Birchwood Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4520 Birchwood Court have?
Some of 4520 Birchwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Birchwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Birchwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Birchwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Birchwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Brunswick.
Does 4520 Birchwood Court offer parking?
No, 4520 Birchwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Birchwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 Birchwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Birchwood Court have a pool?
No, 4520 Birchwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Birchwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4520 Birchwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Birchwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Birchwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Birchwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 Birchwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4520 Birchwood Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive
North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Similar Pages

North Brunswick 1 BedroomsNorth Brunswick 2 Bedrooms
North Brunswick Apartments with BalconyNorth Brunswick Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Brunswick Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
Levittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity