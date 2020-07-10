/
apartments with washer dryer
206 Apartments for rent in Neptune City, NJ with washer-dryer
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
111 5TH AVENUE
111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore.
Avon-by-the-Sea
615 5th Avenue
615 5th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 615 5th Avenue in Avon-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
Avon-by-the-Sea
435 Lincoln Lane
435 Lincoln Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,600
Adorable cottage available for summer rental, remainder of JULY $4,600 , AUGUST $4,600. One bedroom, living room, kitchen with all dishes etc., linens, washer dryer, basic cable TV, wifi, storage for bikes and beach chairs in garage, small yard area.
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available July 18 to 25, andAug. 15 to 31 WEEKLYLocated just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
Bradley Beach
509 Mccabe Avenue
509 Mccabe Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*** SUMMER RENTAL-Front House *** 2 weeks 7/15-7/31/20 $3500 all utilities included; or 7/15-8/31/20$10,000 all utilities included; or just August 8/1-8/31/20 $7500 all utilities included. Charming 3 Bedroom, 2-Story Colonial.
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.
Avon-by-the-Sea
15 Stanton Place
15 Stanton Place, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely appointed duplex townhome in the most convenient part of Avon. Just a short distance to the bus, and Belmar or Bradley train stations. Walk to shops and restaurants, or the beautiful Avon beach. Asbury nightlife is 5 minutes away.
Belmar
217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August THRU Labor Day available for $14000. Owner will consider weekly rental for $3300/week.
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking
Avon-by-the-Sea
216 Main Street
216 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Enjoy the last week of Summer In Avon by the Sea! Spacious three bedroom rental features hardwood floors, central air renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer dryer, plus back porch and patio for Summer grilling.
Avon-by-the-Sea
327 Sylvania Avenue
327 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular seashore colonial available 8/8 -8/22/20 and 9/12-10/3 @ $6000 per week.This warm and welcoming home is newly renovated, enjoy the wonderful wrap around porch, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, private decks off master bedroom and 3rd floor bedroom.
Belmar
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 8/29 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk and 9/18 to 10/31 for $13K. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
Bradley Beach
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.
Avon-by-the-Sea
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Belmar
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
Belmar
218 3rd Avenue
218 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful home in the North end of Belmar. Available from August 1-August 15 at $3500 /week . Enjoy the life at Belmar and the Jersey Shore. This private home is on a very quiet street that is close to the beach and town.
61 Stockton Avenue
61 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends.
132 Clark Avenue
132 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This adorable summer rental has so much to offer! It features an open layout with a spacious living room with a queen sleep sofa, 2 bedrooms (both with 2 twins) a full bath and a delightful, private rear enclosed porch.
