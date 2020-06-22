All apartments in Mount Arlington
Find more places like 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Arlington, NJ
/
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:05 PM

74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD

74 Bertrand Island Road · (646) 932-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Arlington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

74 Bertrand Island Road, Mount Arlington, NJ 07856

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong. This is the perfect answer for those with limited mobility wanting a lake front lifestyle. Lakeshore Village is a newer, upscale, lake front condominium development that has people talking. Its the only year-round condo association on Lake Hopatcong and its wonderful. Amenities include in-ground pool, fitness center, tennis court and clubhouse. And itâs less than one hour from New York City. This unit has four bedrooms, four baths, a fireplace, two decks, two car garage and a dock slip (optional). It faces the main lake and the sunrise views are wonderful. Two zone heat, two zone central air conditioning and city water, city sewer and city gas make this as carefree a lifestyle as you could have. As some of the people who live here say; why own a lake front home, especially a vacation home and the maintenance that comes with it, when you can own a condo and have the association do the maintenance? And having your own private elevator completely eliminates access issues that other condos may have. If this sounds appealing, thatâs because it is.
The lake offers many restaurants and even a market store accessible from the boat! With convenient access to major highways including Route 80, Route 46, Route 15, Route 287 and Route 10, getting where you want couldn't be easier. Newark Airport is approximately 40 miles away, and New York City is about an hour away - can be reached easily by New Jersey Transit's midtown train service or Lakeland express bus service from the Mt. Arlington Train Station - a truly spectacular location!
General Information:
â¢ 3 Bedrooms + 1 (including a Master Suite with 2 closets and a Bathroom with a Shower, Jacuzzi) - Large Recreational Room - could serve as a 4th bedroom
â¢ 4 Bathrooms
â¢ Spacious Galley Kitchen
â¢ Grand Living Room and Dining Room
â¢ Center Fireplace
â¢ 2 Terraces with a Lakefront View!
â¢ Boat Dock (optional)
â¢ Laundry Room on Top Floor
â¢ 2-Car Garage with Ample Storage Space
â¢ Approx. 2760 sqf of Living Space
â¢ Alarm System (Slomins)
â¢ Hardwood/Carpet Floors
â¢ Ceramic Tile Floors
â¢ Central Air Cooling/Heating
â¢ Basic Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer + Dryer
â¢ Natural Gas Grill

Community Features:
â¢ Beautiful Clubroom with free Wi-Fi throughout, Game Room, Kitchen, and a Living Room with a Fireplace
â¢ Gated Pool and State of the Art Fitness Center with easy access to bathrooms and showers
â¢ Tennis Court
â¢ On-Site Management
â¢ Prime Landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD have any available units?
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD have?
Some of 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD currently offering any rent specials?
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD pet-friendly?
No, 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Arlington.
Does 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD offer parking?
Yes, 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD does offer parking.
Does 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD have a pool?
Yes, 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD has a pool.
Does 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD have accessible units?
No, 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD does not have accessible units.
Does 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive
Mount Arlington, NJ 07856

Similar Pages

Mount Arlington 1 BedroomsMount Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Mount Arlington Apartments with BalconyMount Arlington Apartments with Gym
Mount Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJFlemington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYPanther Valley, NJ
Green Knoll, NJGreenwood Lake, NYSayreville, NJPaterson, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJFranklin, NJWoodland Park, NJPompton Lakes, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity