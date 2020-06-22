74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD

Amenities

Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong. This is the perfect answer for those with limited mobility wanting a lake front lifestyle. Lakeshore Village is a newer, upscale, lake front condominium development that has people talking. Its the only year-round condo association on Lake Hopatcong and its wonderful. Amenities include in-ground pool, fitness center, tennis court and clubhouse. And itâs less than one hour from New York City. This unit has four bedrooms, four baths, a fireplace, two decks, two car garage and a dock slip (optional). It faces the main lake and the sunrise views are wonderful. Two zone heat, two zone central air conditioning and city water, city sewer and city gas make this as carefree a lifestyle as you could have. As some of the people who live here say; why own a lake front home, especially a vacation home and the maintenance that comes with it, when you can own a condo and have the association do the maintenance? And having your own private elevator completely eliminates access issues that other condos may have. If this sounds appealing, thatâs because it is.

The lake offers many restaurants and even a market store accessible from the boat! With convenient access to major highways including Route 80, Route 46, Route 15, Route 287 and Route 10, getting where you want couldn't be easier. Newark Airport is approximately 40 miles away, and New York City is about an hour away - can be reached easily by New Jersey Transit's midtown train service or Lakeland express bus service from the Mt. Arlington Train Station - a truly spectacular location!

General Information:

â¢ 3 Bedrooms + 1 (including a Master Suite with 2 closets and a Bathroom with a Shower, Jacuzzi) - Large Recreational Room - could serve as a 4th bedroom

â¢ 4 Bathrooms

â¢ Spacious Galley Kitchen

â¢ Grand Living Room and Dining Room

â¢ Center Fireplace

â¢ 2 Terraces with a Lakefront View!

â¢ Boat Dock (optional)

â¢ Laundry Room on Top Floor

â¢ 2-Car Garage with Ample Storage Space

â¢ Approx. 2760 sqf of Living Space

â¢ Alarm System (Slomins)

â¢ Hardwood/Carpet Floors

â¢ Ceramic Tile Floors

â¢ Central Air Cooling/Heating

â¢ Basic Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer + Dryer

â¢ Natural Gas Grill



Community Features:

â¢ Beautiful Clubroom with free Wi-Fi throughout, Game Room, Kitchen, and a Living Room with a Fireplace

â¢ Gated Pool and State of the Art Fitness Center with easy access to bathrooms and showers

â¢ Tennis Court

â¢ On-Site Management

â¢ Prime Landscaping