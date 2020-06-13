Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Morris Plains, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.
Results within 1 mile of Morris Plains

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 BIRCH CT
109 Birch Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely townhouse with 2 Bedrms & 3 full Baths, 1 Car Garage & large Patio. Spacious Living/Dining room. Open Kitchen w/breakfast bar & Pantry. Laundry room with side by side Washer & Dryer. One full bath & hardwood floorings on 1st level.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
584 OLD DOVER RD
584 Old Dover Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oak model 3 bedroom interior townhouse with great room and hardwood floors. Great location, easy commuting options

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16 MARK TWAIN DR
16 Mark Twain Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3246 sqft
Beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood with attractive landscaping and outdoor entertaining space with water feature. Eat in kitchen with SS appls and granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
12 WILLARD PL
12 Willard Place, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 + bedroom home offering a large backyard and great Morristown location. This home offers a back room as a study or play room 1st floor bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3000 GATES CT
3000 Gates Court, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Just listed 2/28. Great corner unit with 2 balconies. Tenant breaking leases so one of few avail Bright and spacious living area. huge living room! Balconies, nice view of landscaping and New York.
Results within 5 miles of Morris Plains
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
17 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,245
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,902
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12 FIELD LN
12 Field Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bed, 1 bath single family home. EIK, Living room & Office. Master bed with 2 closets. Central A/C. 1 car garage. Large yard & deck. No pets. Available for July 1. Virtual Tour Available. 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch, all on 1 level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
93 CHESTNUT HILL DR
93 Chestnut Hill Dr W, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand New Top Quality Renovation! Charming Lake Cape, ideally located just a block away from Indian lake, beach, club house & playground. Features include; granite kitchen, refinished wood floors, finished basement, & 2 full baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
156 US Hwy 46 Marilyn Dr
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cheeful 1 bedroom corner apartment on 2nd floor of garden complex. Nice views from private balcony. Good closet space. Rent includes heat & hot water. One car assigned parking. Coin-op laundry & bike storage in basement of building #1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
41 MT KEMBLE AVE 203
41 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bright and airy 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Morristown. This unit is completely updated featuring BRAND NEW SS appliances, new bathrooms, all NEW electric and lighting throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
68 SAVAGE RD
68 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Complete Renovation! Unbelievable Rental opportunity for large living w/in-law suite & HUGE detached 4 car garage complete w/finished office & bath. Multipurpose & versatile living! Stunning, bright
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Morris Plains, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morris Plains renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

