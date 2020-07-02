Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall and separate tub area. Central A/C, hardwood flooring throughout, full attic along w/crawl space for tons of storage! Garage has been converted into finished recreation room/office w/tons of added closet space! Shopping and transportation within walking distance. SORRY NO PETS.