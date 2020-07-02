All apartments in Morris County
30 NEW ST
30 NEW ST

30 New Street · (201) 934-0607
Location

30 New Street, Morris County, NJ 07440

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall and separate tub area. Central A/C, hardwood flooring throughout, full attic along w/crawl space for tons of storage! Garage has been converted into finished recreation room/office w/tons of added closet space! Shopping and transportation within walking distance. SORRY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 NEW ST have any available units?
30 NEW ST has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 NEW ST have?
Some of 30 NEW ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 NEW ST currently offering any rent specials?
30 NEW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 NEW ST pet-friendly?
No, 30 NEW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 30 NEW ST offer parking?
Yes, 30 NEW ST offers parking.
Does 30 NEW ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 NEW ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 NEW ST have a pool?
No, 30 NEW ST does not have a pool.
Does 30 NEW ST have accessible units?
No, 30 NEW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 30 NEW ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 NEW ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 NEW ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 NEW ST has units with air conditioning.
