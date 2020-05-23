140 Lukas Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool table bbq/grill garage

Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.Full size stackable washer/dryers.Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walkin closet.Private balconies off the living room. The community boasts many amenities to enjoy including 4000sq ft clubhouse with fitness center, billiards room,kitchen,lounge area, kids corner,outdoor BBQ's, firepit and outdoor lounge area. There is a tot lot and dog park as well. Conveniently located for commuting close to train and bus line. Minutes to GSP, Rt.18 and Rt. 9 and just minutes to shopping not to mention the award winning schools.This Wont Last make an appointment today!