Morganville, NJ
126 Beacon Hill Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:14 AM

126 Beacon Hill Road

126 Beacon Hill Road · (732) 583-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 Beacon Hill Road, Morganville, NJ 07751
Morganville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home on 2 acre private lot offers 3 bedrooms. Master and 2nd bedroom on the main level and another master bedroom in the finished basement. Find large LR w/ wood burning fireplace, wood floors, separate dinette featuring french doors to spacious deck overlooking nature, kitchen. Enjoy the large family room and an additional )master sized bedroom and full bath in the finished walk out basement. Home features garage, laundry area and plenty of space, room for storage. Enjoy the beautiful nature and privacy out on the deck. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Beacon Hill Road have any available units?
126 Beacon Hill Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Beacon Hill Road have?
Some of 126 Beacon Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Beacon Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
126 Beacon Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Beacon Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 126 Beacon Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morganville.
Does 126 Beacon Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 126 Beacon Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 126 Beacon Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Beacon Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Beacon Hill Road have a pool?
No, 126 Beacon Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 126 Beacon Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 126 Beacon Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Beacon Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Beacon Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Beacon Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Beacon Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
