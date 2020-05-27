126 Beacon Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home on 2 acre private lot offers 3 bedrooms. Master and 2nd bedroom on the main level and another master bedroom in the finished basement. Find large LR w/ wood burning fireplace, wood floors, separate dinette featuring french doors to spacious deck overlooking nature, kitchen. Enjoy the large family room and an additional )master sized bedroom and full bath in the finished walk out basement. Home features garage, laundry area and plenty of space, room for storage. Enjoy the beautiful nature and privacy out on the deck. Don't miss this one!