Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained North Edison end unit townhouse features two bedroom one bath, eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Wood floor throughout and newer paint. In unit washer and dryer. Ideally located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac, lots of natural lights throughout. Convenient access to schools, shopping, and major highways. Rent includes trash collections and exterior maintenance. No pets non-smoking unit, good credit a must. Available immediately, schedule your appointment today!