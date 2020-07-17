57 HADDON COURT

Amenities

This lovely home in Hopewell Grant home has a very open and functional floor plan. The first floor has upgraded hardwood flooring, 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen with Corian counters & stainless steel appliances. The second floor features a spacious main bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets, a conveniently situated laundry room, along with two other bedrooms and hallway bath. This is an excellent, neutral, move in condition home. This community has a quick access to 95, Route 1 along with the area stations and is minutes to the Hopewell Crossing shopping area on Denow Road.