Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:03 AM

57 HADDON COURT

57 Haddon Ct · (609) 921-2600
Location

57 Haddon Ct, Mercer County, NJ 08534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely home in Hopewell Grant home has a very open and functional floor plan. The first floor has upgraded hardwood flooring, 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen with Corian counters & stainless steel appliances. The second floor features a spacious main bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets, a conveniently situated laundry room, along with two other bedrooms and hallway bath. This is an excellent, neutral, move in condition home. This community has a quick access to 95, Route 1 along with the area stations and is minutes to the Hopewell Crossing shopping area on Denow Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 HADDON COURT have any available units?
57 HADDON COURT has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 HADDON COURT have?
Some of 57 HADDON COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 HADDON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
57 HADDON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 HADDON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 57 HADDON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 57 HADDON COURT offer parking?
No, 57 HADDON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 57 HADDON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 HADDON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 HADDON COURT have a pool?
No, 57 HADDON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 57 HADDON COURT have accessible units?
No, 57 HADDON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 57 HADDON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 HADDON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 HADDON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 HADDON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
