2 OAKMONT TERRACE

Absolutely Beautiful Colonial In Windsor Farm!4 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath , 2 Car Garage and Fenced in yard. Perfectly decorated and peaceful home. Enter into a 2-Story Foyer and Hardwood floor. As you enter 9' Ceilings greet you on the Main Floor. Large living room with new engineer hardwood floor, formal dining room with new engineer hardwood floor. extra large Kitchen with 42 inch cabinet, an island , ceramic tile and east in area . Large family Room extended to the kitchen , great for entertainment. Be Sure to Relax in the large, yet cozy, Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling which Offers His and Hers Walk-In Closets and A Roman Tub in a Large, Bathroom. Three Additional Bedrooms and Another Full Bath Complete the Upstairs. Newer Carpets, Blinds, Window treatments No association fees. Walking distance for shopping , and convenient transportation to New York and Philly .