2 OAKMONT TERRACE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:18 AM

2 OAKMONT TERRACE

2 Oakmont Terrace · (609) 851-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Oakmont Terrace, Mercer County, NJ 08520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2616 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Beautiful Colonial In Windsor Farm!4 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath , 2 Car Garage and Fenced in yard. Perfectly decorated and peaceful home. Enter into a 2-Story Foyer and Hardwood floor. As you enter 9' Ceilings greet you on the Main Floor. Large living room with new engineer hardwood floor, formal dining room with new engineer hardwood floor. extra large Kitchen with 42 inch cabinet, an island , ceramic tile and east in area . Large family Room extended to the kitchen , great for entertainment. Be Sure to Relax in the large, yet cozy, Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling which Offers His and Hers Walk-In Closets and A Roman Tub in a Large, Bathroom. Three Additional Bedrooms and Another Full Bath Complete the Upstairs. Newer Carpets, Blinds, Window treatments No association fees. Walking distance for shopping , and convenient transportation to New York and Philly .Professional photos coming soon. Show and Sell!!***FOR ALL SHOWING AGENTS.PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOU AND ALL YOUR CLIENTS WEAR FACE MASKS AND GLOVES AT ALL SHOWINGS.BEFORE THE SHOWING, PLEASE ASK YOUR BUYER TO SIGN THE COVID 19 FORM FROM NJ REALTOR.COM AND EMAIL THE SIGNED FORM TO KARMAREALTORNJ@GMAIL.COM***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 OAKMONT TERRACE have any available units?
2 OAKMONT TERRACE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 OAKMONT TERRACE have?
Some of 2 OAKMONT TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 OAKMONT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2 OAKMONT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 OAKMONT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2 OAKMONT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 2 OAKMONT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2 OAKMONT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2 OAKMONT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 OAKMONT TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 OAKMONT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2 OAKMONT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2 OAKMONT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2 OAKMONT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2 OAKMONT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 OAKMONT TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 OAKMONT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 OAKMONT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
