Mercer County, NJ
19 HATHAWAY DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

19 HATHAWAY DR

19 Hathaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19 Hathaway Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08550

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Five Bedroom Colonial in Princeton Ivy Estates. A Wonderful Community, Minutes from Princeton Junction Train Station and Downtown Princeton. This Lovely Home Shows True Pride of Ownership and has been Meticulously Maintained. Featuring a Leaded Glass Entry Door leading into the Welcoming Foyer with Ceramic Tile Flooring; Elegant Formal Living & Dining Rooms with Gleaming Hardwood Floors; Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Viking Range, Wall Oven, Pantry & Delightful Greenhouse Window; Sunny Breakfast Area with Sliding Doors to the Deck; Cozy Family Room with Hardwood Floors, Bay Window, Recessed Lighting & Wood Burning Fireplace; a First Floor Fifth Bedroom or Study; Updated Powder Room and a Convenient Laundry Room with Wash Tub. Upstairs Boasts a Master Bedroom with Dressing Area, Huge Closets, and En-suite Bathroom; Three More Well-Appointed Over-Sized Bedrooms and Hall Bath with Updated Vanity, Double Sinks and Tile. The Tranquil, Park-Like, Private Backyard with a Stunning Deck, Open Lawns, Flower Beds and Mature Blossoming Trees is the Perfect Place to Relax or Entertain. Other Features Include a Newer Roof, Two-Zoned Heat and A/C, a Full Basement and a Two Car Side-Entry Garage. Along with West Windsor-Plainsboro Top-Rated Schools the Township offers Great Recreational Opportunities including Multiple Parks and Golf Courses, Bike Paths and Community Pool. Close to Major Highways, Schools, Shopping, and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 HATHAWAY DR have any available units?
19 HATHAWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
What amenities does 19 HATHAWAY DR have?
Some of 19 HATHAWAY DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 HATHAWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
19 HATHAWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 HATHAWAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 19 HATHAWAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 19 HATHAWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 19 HATHAWAY DR offers parking.
Does 19 HATHAWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 HATHAWAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 HATHAWAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 19 HATHAWAY DR has a pool.
Does 19 HATHAWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 19 HATHAWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 19 HATHAWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 HATHAWAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 HATHAWAY DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 HATHAWAY DR has units with air conditioning.
