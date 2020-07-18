19 HATHAWAY DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Five Bedroom Colonial in Princeton Ivy Estates. A Wonderful Community, Minutes from Princeton Junction Train Station and Downtown Princeton. This Lovely Home Shows True Pride of Ownership and has been Meticulously Maintained. Featuring a Leaded Glass Entry Door leading into the Welcoming Foyer with Ceramic Tile Flooring; Elegant Formal Living & Dining Rooms with Gleaming Hardwood Floors; Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Viking Range, Wall Oven, Pantry & Delightful Greenhouse Window; Sunny Breakfast Area with Sliding Doors to the Deck; Cozy Family Room with Hardwood Floors, Bay Window, Recessed Lighting & Wood Burning Fireplace; a First Floor Fifth Bedroom or Study; Updated Powder Room and a Convenient Laundry Room with Wash Tub. Upstairs Boasts a Master Bedroom with Dressing Area, Huge Closets, and En-suite Bathroom; Three More Well-Appointed Over-Sized Bedrooms and Hall Bath with Updated Vanity, Double Sinks and Tile. The Tranquil, Park-Like, Private Backyard with a Stunning Deck, Open Lawns, Flower Beds and Mature Blossoming Trees is the Perfect Place to Relax or Entertain. Other Features Include a Newer Roof, Two-Zoned Heat and A/C, a Full Basement and a Two Car Side-Entry Garage. Along with West Windsor-Plainsboro Top-Rated Schools the Township offers Great Recreational Opportunities including Multiple Parks and Golf Courses, Bike Paths and Community Pool. Close to Major Highways, Schools, Shopping, and Restaurants.