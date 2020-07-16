All apartments in Mercer County
15 STAFFORD DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

15 STAFFORD DRIVE

15 Stafford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Stafford Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08550

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Look no further, this beautifully maintained Amherst II model resides in the desirable Windsor Ponds Community. This exceptional sun filled house has 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, and a fully finished basement which is truly a rare find that will not disappoint the savvy renter. The open floor plan consists of a spacious foyer with gleaming hardwood floors that leads to the main level, which contains a two-story family room featuring palladium windows. The backyard has a deck onlooking a serene view--perfect for enjoying the time outdoors. Additionally, the upper floor has a master bedroom suite, which contains the master bath with a jacuzzi and a walk-in closet. Also, the second floor contains the laundry room and the second bedroom with a full bath. The full finished basement completes this comforting home, as it provides ample storage and serves as a bonus room. Community amenities includes the clubhouse, swimming pool, playgrounds, and tennis courts. Attends Award-winning Blue-Ribbon West Windsor-Plainsboro schools. Minutes away from Princeton Jct. train station, highways, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 STAFFORD DRIVE have any available units?
15 STAFFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
What amenities does 15 STAFFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 15 STAFFORD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 STAFFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15 STAFFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 STAFFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15 STAFFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 15 STAFFORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15 STAFFORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15 STAFFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 STAFFORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 STAFFORD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15 STAFFORD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15 STAFFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15 STAFFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 STAFFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 STAFFORD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 STAFFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 STAFFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
