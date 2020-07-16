15 STAFFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Look no further, this beautifully maintained Amherst II model resides in the desirable Windsor Ponds Community. This exceptional sun filled house has 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, and a fully finished basement which is truly a rare find that will not disappoint the savvy renter. The open floor plan consists of a spacious foyer with gleaming hardwood floors that leads to the main level, which contains a two-story family room featuring palladium windows. The backyard has a deck onlooking a serene view--perfect for enjoying the time outdoors. Additionally, the upper floor has a master bedroom suite, which contains the master bath with a jacuzzi and a walk-in closet. Also, the second floor contains the laundry room and the second bedroom with a full bath. The full finished basement completes this comforting home, as it provides ample storage and serves as a bonus room. Community amenities includes the clubhouse, swimming pool, playgrounds, and tennis courts. Attends Award-winning Blue-Ribbon West Windsor-Plainsboro schools. Minutes away from Princeton Jct. train station, highways, and shopping centers.