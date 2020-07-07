All apartments in Mercer County
Mercer County, NJ
1338 SIERRA DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

1338 SIERRA DRIVE

1338 Sierra Drive · (609) 716-8400
Location

1338 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08619

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
media room
New Luxury CONDO,4 Minutes walk for Express Train to NYC, secure entry, elevators, interior mailboxes, Enter into the "Union" model with 1,250 SF that has separate formal Dining Room and Living Room with neutral wall to wall carpeting, coat closet and balcony with a beautiful view of the community. The kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, toned counters, new appliances, built-in microwave, separate laundry room with high efficiency washer and dryer. The master bedroom is well lit and bright with 3 windows and features a full attached bathroom with shower stall and double vanity and oversized walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is across the living area and features ample closet storage and convenient full bath access. The full bath boasts a tub/shower and vanity with single sink. No Pets. Elegant club House, game room, media room, fully equipped gym, swimming pool, spacious Lounge. Tenant pays: Electric/Gas/water/Sewer. Train station has SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE TO BANK OF AMERICA, 1 Hour to Midtown/downtown Manhattan, Min. to Major highways (Rt.1, I-295,I-95).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 SIERRA DRIVE have any available units?
1338 SIERRA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1338 SIERRA DRIVE have?
Some of 1338 SIERRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 SIERRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1338 SIERRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 SIERRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1338 SIERRA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 1338 SIERRA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1338 SIERRA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1338 SIERRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 SIERRA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 SIERRA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1338 SIERRA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1338 SIERRA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1338 SIERRA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 SIERRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 SIERRA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 SIERRA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 SIERRA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
