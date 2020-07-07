1338 SIERRA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym game room on-site laundry pool media room

New Luxury CONDO,4 Minutes walk for Express Train to NYC, secure entry, elevators, interior mailboxes, Enter into the "Union" model with 1,250 SF that has separate formal Dining Room and Living Room with neutral wall to wall carpeting, coat closet and balcony with a beautiful view of the community. The kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, toned counters, new appliances, built-in microwave, separate laundry room with high efficiency washer and dryer. The master bedroom is well lit and bright with 3 windows and features a full attached bathroom with shower stall and double vanity and oversized walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is across the living area and features ample closet storage and convenient full bath access. The full bath boasts a tub/shower and vanity with single sink. No Pets. Elegant club House, game room, media room, fully equipped gym, swimming pool, spacious Lounge. Tenant pays: Electric/Gas/water/Sewer. Train station has SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE TO BANK OF AMERICA, 1 Hour to Midtown/downtown Manhattan, Min. to Major highways (Rt.1, I-295,I-95).