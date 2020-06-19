165 BLISS RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 acres in desirable Mendham Boro Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 ac located on the desirable Mendham Boro slope of the Bernardsville Mountain w/ picturesque views fr all angles this home is sure to please. Home features 6 bdrms w/ en suite baths, stunning kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, massive center island, top of the line appliance inc DCS professional cooktop and oven. Fireplaces in master bdrm, family rm, living rm, conservatory/sun parlor.