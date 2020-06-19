All apartments in Mendham
165 BLISS RD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

165 BLISS RD

165 Bliss Road · (908) 766-0085
Location

165 Bliss Road, Mendham, NJ 07945

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 acres in desirable Mendham Boro Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 ac located on the desirable Mendham Boro slope of the Bernardsville Mountain w/ picturesque views fr all angles this home is sure to please. Home features 6 bdrms w/ en suite baths, stunning kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, massive center island, top of the line appliance inc DCS professional cooktop and oven. Fireplaces in master bdrm, family rm, living rm, conservatory/sun parlor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 BLISS RD have any available units?
165 BLISS RD has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 BLISS RD have?
Some of 165 BLISS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 BLISS RD currently offering any rent specials?
165 BLISS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 BLISS RD pet-friendly?
No, 165 BLISS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mendham.
Does 165 BLISS RD offer parking?
No, 165 BLISS RD does not offer parking.
Does 165 BLISS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 BLISS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 BLISS RD have a pool?
No, 165 BLISS RD does not have a pool.
Does 165 BLISS RD have accessible units?
No, 165 BLISS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 165 BLISS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 BLISS RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 BLISS RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 BLISS RD has units with air conditioning.
