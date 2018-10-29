All apartments in Matawan
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:38 AM

400 Cross Road

400 Cross Road · (908) 451-5001
Location

400 Cross Road, Matawan, NJ 07747

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A11 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath. Is small breakfast bar in the kitchen and extra entrance to the patio. New windows, new doors. One assigned parking spot Very quiet area near bus and train to NY and PKWY.Tenant pays 1 month rent in advance, 1 month security deposit and half month Real Estate fee.Job verification and credit history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Cross Road have any available units?
400 Cross Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Cross Road have?
Some of 400 Cross Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Cross Road currently offering any rent specials?
400 Cross Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Cross Road pet-friendly?
No, 400 Cross Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matawan.
Does 400 Cross Road offer parking?
Yes, 400 Cross Road does offer parking.
Does 400 Cross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Cross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Cross Road have a pool?
No, 400 Cross Road does not have a pool.
Does 400 Cross Road have accessible units?
No, 400 Cross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Cross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Cross Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Cross Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Cross Road does not have units with air conditioning.
