400 Cross Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath. Is small breakfast bar in the kitchen and extra entrance to the patio. New windows, new doors. One assigned parking spot Very quiet area near bus and train to NY and PKWY.Tenant pays 1 month rent in advance, 1 month security deposit and half month Real Estate fee.Job verification and credit history.