3 bedroom apartments
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Martinsville, NJ
Martinsville
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.
Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.
Results within 1 mile of Martinsville
6 COLUMBIA DR
6 Columbia Drive, Finderne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2nd floor 3 bedroom unit with deck (No BBQ's). 1 1/2 baths and 2 assigned parking spaces. Nice views from Living Room. Laundry in building and Storage area 20'x4'.
15 PATRIOT HILL DR
15 Patriot Hill Drive, Somerset County, NJ
Pristine Townsend unit with hard wood flooring on 1st and 2nd Floors, 18*13 Loft makes great 4th bedroom, Finished basement with upgraded flooring, Rec room, Office, Pantry and Storage Rm, recessed lights and upgraded shades.
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.
13 CHARLESTON CT
13 Charleston Court, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location Location Location!!!!!! Impeccably maintained Cul-De-Sac unit. Boasts an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a fully finished walkout basement, an oversized deck with private views.
Green Knoll
244 HEDGEROW RD
244 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Bentley model with 3 bedrooms and 2.2 bathrooms located in The Crossroads. First floor has foyer, powder room, and large family room walk out to a private patio.
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout
8 HOPKINSON CT
8 Hopkinson Court, Somerset County, NJ
Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Martinsville
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1352 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1512 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
37 E Cliff St
37 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House in Somerville - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 305347 3 Bedroom House in - Somerville - Walk to Town! Description: This is not your typical 3 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
8 CLIFFORD CIR
8 Clifford Cir, Weston, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautiful 4 year old end-unit townhouse available at the start of the summer. This is one of the most desirable communities in Franklin Township and is accessible to 287, Easton Ave.
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
22 BEACON CREST DR
22 Beacon Crest Drive, Somerset County, NJ
Beacon Crest colonial with hardwood floors on first level, updated kitchen, spacious office. Second floor features spacious master suite w/ sitting area, huge walk-in closet, updated bath First floor office can serve as 5th bedroom.
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
301 STRULL CT
301 Strull Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1533 sqft
Prime location in Desirable Glenbrooke Community. Pristine 3 br, 2 &1/2 bath, End unit, recessed light in kitchen, Balcony off of Kitchen, MBR W/Walkin Closet and closet Savers, Wall to Wall carpet. All kitchen appliances included in rent.
44 SKYLINE DR
44 Skyline Drive, Somerset County, NJ
Beautifully renovated 4 bed 3 full bath home in nice quite section of Warren. Owner holds a valid NJ Real Estate License. Renters insurance required
65 2ND AVE
65 2nd Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully updated Colonial with front porch, new bamboo floors thru out, updated baths, new appliances & so much more just minutes to trains to NYC FOR RENT! Enjoy sipping lemonade on the adorable front porch of this spacious home ready to move