Amenities

Really nice 1 bedroom unit with 1 bath. Renovated unit with tile floors and many other features. Unit has balcony overlooking the pool area. Unit has Queen size bed in bedroom and Queen size pull out couch in living area. Wall unit for air conditioning. One car parking space included. Great pool area and close to restaurants and clubs. JULY rental can include part of June, ask for details. No pets. Tenant pays electric. Laundry in building.