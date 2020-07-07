9400 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

Ocean Front Building on the Beach! Exquisite and magnificent, very large completely renovated one bedroom luxury suite. Available Sept. 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021. You have not seen a unit like this with over 50K in custom upgrades. Granite, tile, new windows and UV sliding glass door leading to large DECK with City & Water Views and Beautiful Skyline and Sunsets!! Enjoy the large ocean front in ground pool, deck and BBQ area. Brand new fitness center in 2018, 24 hour security, lounge, library and table game area and laundry facilities on each floor. All utilities are included. **TV Boxes stay in the Unit, Tenant will need a Router, Call Comcast Bulk Rate Dept. at 1-855-638-2855 to get cable access.** Storage area for bikes and chairs available through the office. A great place to spend your WINTER!!!! EVERYONE Must Wear a Mask, Gloves and Shoe Coverings (Booties) For Every Showing!!!