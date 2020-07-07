All apartments in Margate City
Find more places like 9400 Atlantic Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate City, NJ
/
9400 Atlantic Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:49 AM

9400 Atlantic Ave

9400 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 335-9122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margate City
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Ocean Front Building on the Beach! Exquisite and magnificent, very large completely renovated one bedroom luxury suite. Available Sept. 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021. You have not seen a unit like this with over 50K in custom upgrades. Granite, tile, new windows and UV sliding glass door leading to large DECK with City & Water Views and Beautiful Skyline and Sunsets!! Enjoy the large ocean front in ground pool, deck and BBQ area. Brand new fitness center in 2018, 24 hour security, lounge, library and table game area and laundry facilities on each floor. All utilities are included. **TV Boxes stay in the Unit, Tenant will need a Router, Call Comcast Bulk Rate Dept. at 1-855-638-2855 to get cable access.** Storage area for bikes and chairs available through the office. A great place to spend your WINTER!!!! EVERYONE Must Wear a Mask, Gloves and Shoe Coverings (Booties) For Every Showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
9400 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9400 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 9400 Atlantic Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Atlantic Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Atlantic Ave has a pool.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9400 Atlantic Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Margate City 1 BedroomsMargate City 2 Bedrooms
Margate City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMargate City Apartments with Balconies
Margate City Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJSomers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJ
Bridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJSmithville, NJHoliday City-Berkeley, NJWildwood Crest, NJOcean Gate, NJ
Kingston Estates, NJOcean City, NJBrigantine, NJVentnor City, NJBerlin, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean Acres, NJPomona, NJNorthfield, NJPleasantville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity