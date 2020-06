Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer. It is steps to the lovely Pool and Patio area and the Beach. The utilities and 2 designated parking places are included in the rent. The Location is superb. Close to shopping, a variety of restaurants and Lucy the Elephant. Enjoy a relaxed summer at #123 at the Ocean View. Corner of Atlantic Avenue and Cedar Grove Ave -BEACH BLOCK