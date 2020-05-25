9 S Gladstone Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated throughout, from top to bottom, brand new appliances, flooring, furnishings, and more! This gem of a condo is in the HOTTEST part of town, centrally located in Magnificent Margate, walking distance to Casel's, restaurants, shopping, and so much more! Most importantly, you're a stone's throw from the sand at less than a block & a half from the beach! Don't miss this opportunity to secure YOUR PLACE AT THE SHORE 2020! ** Weekly rate (1100.00 per) applies to the remaining Sept. weeks. (Sept. 12-19, 19-26, and 26-Oct. 3) CALL TODAY!