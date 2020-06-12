24 S Coolidge Ave

Amenities

Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance. Features include a large private deck, a private driveway for 2-3 vehicles, washer/dryer inside the apartment, and an additional stairway to enter or exit. Fresh paint and carpets enhance the beauty of this apartment that is just 1 block away from Longport. It is currently partially furnished. Landlord willing to remove all furniture. If the tenant would like to rent for the summer, the landlord would also be willing to provide the unit fully furnished. This one will not last long!