Margate City, NJ
24 S Coolidge Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

24 S Coolidge Ave

24 South Coolidge Avenue · (609) 828-4397
Margate City
Location

24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$19,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance. Features include a large private deck, a private driveway for 2-3 vehicles, washer/dryer inside the apartment, and an additional stairway to enter or exit. Fresh paint and carpets enhance the beauty of this apartment that is just 1 block away from Longport. It is currently partially furnished. Landlord willing to remove all furniture. If the tenant would like to rent for the summer, the landlord would also be willing to provide the unit fully furnished. This one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 S Coolidge Ave have any available units?
24 S Coolidge Ave has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 S Coolidge Ave have?
Some of 24 S Coolidge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 S Coolidge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
24 S Coolidge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 S Coolidge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 24 S Coolidge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 24 S Coolidge Ave offer parking?
No, 24 S Coolidge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 24 S Coolidge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 S Coolidge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 S Coolidge Ave have a pool?
No, 24 S Coolidge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 24 S Coolidge Ave have accessible units?
No, 24 S Coolidge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 24 S Coolidge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 S Coolidge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 S Coolidge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 S Coolidge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
