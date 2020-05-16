All apartments in Margate City
Find more places like 2 N Gladstone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate City, NJ
/
2 N Gladstone Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:11 PM

2 N Gladstone Ave

2 North Gladstone Avenue · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margate City
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2 North Gladstone Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR ANY 12 DAYS IN JUNE! 5 BED 5 AND 1/2 BATH BEAUTY IN DOWNBEACH SECTION OF MARGATE! ONLY A FEW YEARS YOUNG! First floor features open layout with living room, dining room, and gorgeous kitchen with center island and all stainless steel appliances. Bedroom on first floor with private bath. 4 more large bedrooms including beautiful master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with over sized shower and vanity. Large deck off the master bedroom. Nicely sized laundry room. Outside shower, garage, and 2 car driveway. Front porch and backyard perfect for entertaining. Plenty of space for the whole family!! Close to Beach, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 N Gladstone Ave have any available units?
2 N Gladstone Ave has a unit available for $8,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 N Gladstone Ave have?
Some of 2 N Gladstone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 N Gladstone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2 N Gladstone Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 N Gladstone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2 N Gladstone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 2 N Gladstone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2 N Gladstone Ave does offer parking.
Does 2 N Gladstone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 N Gladstone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 N Gladstone Ave have a pool?
No, 2 N Gladstone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2 N Gladstone Ave have accessible units?
No, 2 N Gladstone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2 N Gladstone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 N Gladstone Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 N Gladstone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 N Gladstone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 N Gladstone Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Margate City 1 BedroomsMargate City 2 Bedrooms
Margate City Apartments with GarageMargate City Apartments with Parking
Margate City Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJ
Somers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJAshland, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ
Egg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity