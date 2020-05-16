2 N Gladstone Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR ANY 12 DAYS IN JUNE! 5 BED 5 AND 1/2 BATH BEAUTY IN DOWNBEACH SECTION OF MARGATE! ONLY A FEW YEARS YOUNG! First floor features open layout with living room, dining room, and gorgeous kitchen with center island and all stainless steel appliances. Bedroom on first floor with private bath. 4 more large bedrooms including beautiful master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with over sized shower and vanity. Large deck off the master bedroom. Nicely sized laundry room. Outside shower, garage, and 2 car driveway. Front porch and backyard perfect for entertaining. Plenty of space for the whole family!! Close to Beach, shopping and restaurants.