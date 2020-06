Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition. Walk to all the fine restaurants, shopping and fun!!! Small pet okay. 2 Car parking. Never been rented and new to market. Master bedroom suite with access to unobstructed waterfront deck. Dramatic kitchen with custom cabinetry, accessed by fantastic dining room perfect for entertaining ! Deck is covered yet provides direct sunlight for sunbathing! This 2nd floor corner ocean front location is a gem... Enjoy this summer and all that Margate has to offer Minium rental period is 60 days July 1st to September 15 or anytime earlier during this season for 60 days will be $40,000 Fabulous luxury vacation rental