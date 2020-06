Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots. With an outdoor shower to wash off your sandy toes and a backyard grill for summer barbecues. Just bring your toothbrush and bathing suits and get ready to enjoy! Available August 2nd-Labor Day for $14,500.