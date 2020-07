Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Yearly rental! Pristine, immaculate, redone and oh so clean!!! 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. You don't see too many rentals this nice! All redone, central air, new washer and dryer. Just a few blocks to the beach and bay. This is the hot area in Margate to rent. Nice large shared back yard. Must have references and great credit. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS. Vacant, easy to show!