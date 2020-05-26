All apartments in Mantoloking
973 Ocean Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:56 PM

973 Ocean Avenue

973 Ocean Avenue · (732) 616-3729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

973 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ 08738
Mantoloking

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
Rented for the Summer. Monthly rental only. Month of July avail (6/27-8/1) for $26,500. This beach block, totally renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just perfect for all your summer fun. First floor features beautiful HW floors, living room w/ sliders that lead to a great deck, dining area that opens to a beautiful new kit w/ breakfast bar & butlers area, 1st flr bdrm, office & full bath w/ designer tiled shower. Upstairs hosts a master bdrm w/ cathedral ceiling, oversized dressing area & french doors that lead to a private balcony, 3rd bdrm & beautifully tiled hallway bath w/ soaking tub & shower stall. Enjoy the outside decks w/ lounging & dining area, grill & outdoor shower. There is also a handicap ramp.Monthly rental only 6/27-8/1 (July) for $26,500. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
973 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 973 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 973 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
973 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 973 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mantoloking.
Does 973 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 973 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 973 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 973 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 973 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 973 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 973 Ocean Avenue has accessible units.
Does 973 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 973 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 973 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
