973 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill

Rented for the Summer. Monthly rental only. Month of July avail (6/27-8/1) for $26,500. This beach block, totally renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just perfect for all your summer fun. First floor features beautiful HW floors, living room w/ sliders that lead to a great deck, dining area that opens to a beautiful new kit w/ breakfast bar & butlers area, 1st flr bdrm, office & full bath w/ designer tiled shower. Upstairs hosts a master bdrm w/ cathedral ceiling, oversized dressing area & french doors that lead to a private balcony, 3rd bdrm & beautifully tiled hallway bath w/ soaking tub & shower stall. Enjoy the outside decks w/ lounging & dining area, grill & outdoor shower. There is also a handicap ramp.Monthly rental only 6/27-8/1 (July) for $26,500. No Pets.