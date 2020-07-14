Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents. Conveniently located in a historic residential area that keeps you close to everything you’ll ever need, including excellent shopping at the Voorhees Town Center and Deptford Mall. Your next home is near the High-Speed Line, I-295, Route 42, Center City Philadelphia, and even the Jersey Shore. Coventry Place Apartments provides an exceptional living space which resides in a quaint community that is centrally located.