Coventry Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Coventry Place Apartments

309 Brooke Ave A2 · (856) 579-6940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ 08049

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Studio

Unit Eff524 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2bed524 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 2br524 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coventry Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents. Conveniently located in a historic residential area that keeps you close to everything you’ll ever need, including excellent shopping at the Voorhees Town Center and Deptford Mall. Your next home is near the High-Speed Line, I-295, Route 42, Center City Philadelphia, and even the Jersey Shore. Coventry Place Apartments provides an exceptional living space which resides in a quaint community that is centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space Per Unit.
Storage Details: Package Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coventry Place Apartments have any available units?
Coventry Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Coventry Place Apartments have?
Some of Coventry Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coventry Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Coventry Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coventry Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Coventry Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Coventry Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Coventry Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Coventry Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Coventry Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Coventry Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Coventry Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Coventry Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Coventry Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Coventry Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coventry Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Coventry Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Coventry Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
