Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Move in Ready Ranch in great neighborhood near schools and easy access to major highways, public transportation. 2010 Completely renovated ranch with fully finished basement. 30x25 great room with huge kitchen. Kitchen all granite with 13 foot island and 2 dishwashers all SS app.. New forced hot air furnace and AC moved to the attic. Tankless hot water heater. Basement has 3/4 bath with 4 ft shower, two legal egress windows making a 19x25 family room and huge bedroom with walk in closet. Laundry room to die for. New roof 2018, solar added 2019.