/
/
/
apartments under 1300
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:28 PM
13 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Long Branch, NJ
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
Selma Myrlaine De Faria, 336 3rd Avenue - 24
336 3rd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
This amazing unit is ready for you to call home! With a spacious living area, and oversized bedroom, and clean kitchen, this unit will not last long!!! Fresh paint and new floors in bedroom will make you feel like you're moving into a HOME.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
720 Ocean Avenue
720 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
WINTER LEASE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
333 Ocean Boulevard - 12
333 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ask us for more details)! .
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West End
3 Cedar Avenue
3 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL...LIVING ROOM & DEN FOR SOCIAL SPACE. WASHER/DRYER ON PREMISES. EAT IN KITCHEN..STUDENTS WELCOME.
Results within 5 miles of Long Branch
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
88 Mount Carmel Way
88 Mount Carmel Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Winter Rental as of October 5, 2020 til Mid June 2021 @ $1250 Mo. incl UTIL. No Pets, No Smoking. Also Available September for $3100.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Wanamassa
1315 Wickapecko Drive
1315 Wickapecko Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great neighborhood! Perfect for a single or a couple only! All utilities included except for Cable. No plug in heaters allowed and if tenant usses air conditioning to excess...may be requested to pay a portion of the electric bill.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy living near the Ocean in the quiet offseason in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Comfortable 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on the third floor is steps from the beach and boardwalk and is available from October 1 until May 31.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
15 Atlantic Avenue
15 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM WINTER RENTAL (October 15 - April 30, 2021) W/ OCEAN VIEWS FROM PRIVATE 2ND FLOOR WRAP AROUND PORCH ON FIRST BEACH BLOCK IN OCEAN GROVE.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance is avail starting Aug 9.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
48 Wallace Street
48 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Loads of natural light in this 2nd floor studio. Separate kitchen area with room for a bistro table and a couple of chairs. New bathroom fixtures, new refrigerator, freshly painted interior and a brand new roof on the building.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
64 Heck Avenue
64 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
SUMMER ONLY. Modern updated open space 3 blocks to beach this 1st floor apartment has 1 BR and 1 Bath, Queen Bed and Convertible chair and sofa. Linens provided and fully equipped kitchen, shower only.
Results within 10 miles of Long Branch
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 10/15/2020 - 5/01/2021 No smoking and
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1118 W Front Street
1118 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lincroft this oversized 2 car garage is perfect for your light industrial needs! Fully heated with ample parking...(CAN EASILY PARK UP TO 3 LARGE TRUCKS)!! Ideal for plumber, electrician, woodworker or handyman shop.
Similar Pages
Long Branch 1 BedroomsLong Branch 2 BedroomsLong Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Branch 3 BedroomsLong Branch Apartments under $1,300Long Branch Apartments under $1,400
Long Branch Apartments under $1,600Long Branch Apartments with BalconyLong Branch Apartments with GarageLong Branch Apartments with GymLong Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Branch Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ