407 Bay Boulevard

Enjoy the spectacular views from this spacious BAY FRONT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL! This family friendly, two story, 4 bedroom/3 bath, single-family home. Sleeps 11-13 people. Relax in one of the 3 jacuzzi tubs! Driveway parking will hold 4 cars. Located just a short walk to the ocean and close to bay beach, parks, tennis, pickle ball, and basketball courts, restaurants, and shopping. Take advantage of the generous amenities available with this rental; 4 beach badges, kayaks, bikes, kids boogie boards, beach chairs, grill, outdoor shower, and WIFI. Rental rates vary, inquire for specific weekly rates. No Pets, Smoking, or Vaping.