Lavallette, NJ
407 Bay Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

407 Bay Boulevard

407 Bay Boulevard · (732) 974-1000
Location

407 Bay Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ 08735

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2382 sqft

Amenities

Enjoy the spectacular views from this spacious BAY FRONT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL! This family friendly, two story, 4 bedroom/3 bath, single-family home. Sleeps 11-13 people. Relax in one of the 3 jacuzzi tubs! Driveway parking will hold 4 cars. Located just a short walk to the ocean and close to bay beach, parks, tennis, pickle ball, and basketball courts, restaurants, and shopping. Take advantage of the generous amenities available with this rental; 4 beach badges, kayaks, bikes, kids boogie boards, beach chairs, grill, outdoor shower, and WIFI. Rental rates vary, inquire for specific weekly rates. No Pets, Smoking, or Vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Bay Boulevard have any available units?
407 Bay Boulevard has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Bay Boulevard have?
Some of 407 Bay Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Bay Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
407 Bay Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Bay Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 407 Bay Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavallette.
Does 407 Bay Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 407 Bay Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 407 Bay Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Bay Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Bay Boulevard have a pool?
No, 407 Bay Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 407 Bay Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 407 Bay Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Bay Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Bay Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Bay Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Bay Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
