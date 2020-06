Amenities

FEATURED LISTING ** TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR 2020 SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL** LOCATED IN LAVALLETTE THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH FULL FUTON SLEEPS 6. JUST STEPS TO THE QUIET BAY BEACH TO ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY AND TWO BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN. NEAR RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND PARKS. ENJOY THE SERENITY OF LAVALLETTE AND ALL OF THE ACTIVITIES IT OFFERS! BOOK NOW! CONTACT AGENT FOR AVAILABLE DATES. Booked May 2 thru Aug. 30