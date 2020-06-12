/
2 bedroom apartments
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lambertville, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
15 LAMBERT LN
15 Lambert Lane, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2 /3 LEVEL with built ins,pumpkin pine floors,overlooking RIVER and bridge, owner occupied, neutral, spacious bath, shows like a model, SUNROOM AND SPACIOUS OUTDOOR DECK pets may be considered enter unit up short run of steps to Kitchenette,
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
18 N UNION ST
18 North Union Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Enjoy this fantastic unique New York City style apartment in the heart of Lambertville. Modern custom finishes meet the historic charm of an 1820's apartment. A must see! Original pumpkin pine floors & working fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Lambertville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
6205 CARVERSVILLE ROAD
6205 Old Carversville Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
660 sqft
Location! Location!Location........the perfect spot, nestled in the Center of Historic Carversville. Over-sized porch, hardwood floors and high ceilings it is second floor walk-up.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
5453 YORK ROAD
5453 York Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
538 DURHAM ROAD
538 Durham Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom with all brand new appliances in Wrightstown! Gorgeous unit with open floor plan! Overlooking acres of open space; driveway to be resurfaced in the Spring; plenty of parking; across from the shops at Carousel Village;
